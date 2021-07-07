Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.80 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.35 to C$1.80 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.08.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,856,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,221. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.61. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

