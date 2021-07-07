Bondly Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. Bondly has a total market cap of $8.79 million and $437,765.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.66 or 0.00923446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

