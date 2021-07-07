Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Trading Down 3%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) shares fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.15 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.15 ($0.15). 8,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 216,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Several research firms have commented on BONH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.78. The firm has a market cap of £10.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Jon Kempster bought 68,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000,297 ($1,306,894.43).

About Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

