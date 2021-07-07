Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 6.2% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 729.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Booking by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,684,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $49.57 on Wednesday, hitting $2,172.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,259. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,296.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.