Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,395.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,222.32 on Wednesday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,296.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Booking by 5.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Booking by 2.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

