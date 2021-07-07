Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,895,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH stock opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

