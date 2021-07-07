Bottos (BTO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,074.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $814,415.49 and $23,074.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.20 or 0.00929949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045371 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.