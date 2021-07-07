Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Acquires 83,316 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,316 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $91,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.68. 38,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,175. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $287.10 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

