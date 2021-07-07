Bread Market Capitalization Tops $11.13 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $11.13 million and $166,720.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.86 or 0.00940948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045305 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.