Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.21 ($90.83).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €78.82 ($92.73) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €76.79. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

