Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.21 ($90.83).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €78.82 ($92.73) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €76.79. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

