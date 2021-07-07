Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.21 ($90.83).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €78.82 ($92.73) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €76.79.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.