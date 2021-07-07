Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.21 ($90.83).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €78.82 ($92.73) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €76.79.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

