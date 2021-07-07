Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €80.00 by UBS Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.21 ($90.83).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €78.82 ($92.73) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.79.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

