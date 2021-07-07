Brokerages Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Post -$0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.91). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million.

RCUS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $7,214,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 219,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 188,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS opened at $27.98 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

