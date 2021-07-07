Brokerages Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Announce -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.93) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Expedia Group posted earnings per share of ($4.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $161.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,271. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.