Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.13). National CineMedia also posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.86 on Friday. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

