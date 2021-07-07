Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce sales of $98.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.81 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9,967.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $392.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.61 million to $431.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $621.33 million, with estimates ranging from $596.78 million to $658.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

In other news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,735,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,390,775. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 6,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

