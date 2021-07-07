Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.19 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce $119.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.18 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $144.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $485.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $531.00 million, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of SWIR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 11,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,932. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.