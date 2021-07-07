Brokerages Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce $379.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.60 million and the lowest is $362.50 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $362.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $185.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.01. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

