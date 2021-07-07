Brokerages Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report $15.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.36 billion and the lowest is $10.71 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $61.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.16 billion to $76.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $81.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ET traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,353,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

