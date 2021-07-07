Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 202.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,306,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

