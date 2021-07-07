Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to post $27.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $23.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $114.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $115.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $125.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $127.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of HBIO opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $325.65 million, a PE ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.34.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.