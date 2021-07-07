Brokerages Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.37. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,359,000 after purchasing an additional 211,238 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.28.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

