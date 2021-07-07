Brokerages Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. KBR posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

KBR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. 730,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,341. KBR has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KBR by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 465,680 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

