Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.15 Million

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce sales of $129.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.20 million and the highest is $132.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of -$6.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,955.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $390.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.39 million to $396.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $771.42 million, with estimates ranging from $743.91 million to $816.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.92) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGS stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.15. The stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,712. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.85. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

