Brokerages Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce sales of $120.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $95.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $592.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $594.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $626.33 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $642.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

MPAA traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 115,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,005. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $416.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $10,126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

