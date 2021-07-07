Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Announce $2.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the highest is $2.93. Teleflex reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.17 to $15.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $412.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

