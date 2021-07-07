Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Under Armour posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

UAA stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Under Armour by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Under Armour by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Under Armour by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.