Brokerages Set BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) PT at GBX 160.60

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

Several research analysts have recently commented on BT.A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

LON BT.A opened at GBX 188.65 ($2.46) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 206.70 ($2.70). The company has a market capitalization of £18.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

In other news, insider Sara Weller purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,280.11). Also, insider Philip Jansen purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

