Brokerages Set Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) PT at $10.60

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCHWF. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CCHWF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 517,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,418. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.64.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

