Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Target Price at €7.27

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.27 ($8.55).

Several research firms have commented on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €10.12 ($11.91). 4,374,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.02.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.