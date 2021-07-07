Brokerages Set Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) PT at $88.00

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.35. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

