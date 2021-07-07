Brokerages Set KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Target Price at $11.60

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KPTSF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins lowered their price target on KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Shares of KP Tissue stock remained flat at $$8.46 during trading on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.