Brokers Issue Forecasts for Methanex Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $36,165,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Methanex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Methanex by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $5,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.