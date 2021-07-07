Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after acquiring an additional 910,856 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,086,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 37,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,520. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

