Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$63.61. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$63.05, with a volume of 343,351 shares changing hands.

BAM.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.