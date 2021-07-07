Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.90

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$59.90 and last traded at C$59.38, with a volume of 9079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.89.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.50%.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

