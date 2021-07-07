Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of BEPC traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth about $57,211,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable (BEPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.