Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

