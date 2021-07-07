Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 11,318 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Quaker Chemical worth $102,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KWR opened at $235.35 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $170.31 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.04.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

