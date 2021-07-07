Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7,958.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 578,514 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $73,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

