Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 55,577 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,021,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,577 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $61,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,276,000 after purchasing an additional 107,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,724,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.