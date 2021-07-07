Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,671 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $87,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $22,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 613,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 135,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,051,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 in the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

