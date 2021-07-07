Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

