Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.39.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

