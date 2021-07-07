Brown Advisory Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. 554,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79.

