Brown Advisory Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,744,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

