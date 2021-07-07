Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

SRCL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.14 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -553.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

