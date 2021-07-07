Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 143 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $235.10 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

