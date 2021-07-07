BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.71.

A number of research firms have commented on BRP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BRP Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BRP Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in BRP Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,916. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.