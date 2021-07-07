BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get BTRS alerts:

In related news, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,646.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.13. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.